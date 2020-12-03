CALIFORNIA CITY — Kern County Public Health closed down DiMaggio’s Pizzeria on Wednesday afternoon for numerous health violations, according to a Safe Diner inspection report.
Public Health gave the restaurant, located in Aspen Mall Shopping Center, a score of 68%. In its inspection on Dec. 2, Public Health employees recorded numerous unhealthy observations, including rodeo droppings along the walls and under the equipment throughout the entire facility.
Other findings included holes in the wall and rodent nesting material under the storage shelving in storage areas, dead cockroaches in the men’s restroom.
The men’s restroom toilets were also clogged up and filled with sewage.
Inspectors also noted a door leading directly into the kitchen from the outdoor with no barrier preventing insects from flying in to the kitchen. The ceiling in the janitors closet had broken tiles that could allow vermin to access the building, as well as holes in the back corners of the supply storage room.
Inspectors noted that the refrigerator storing dipping sauces lacked a thermometer to properly check for temperatures. A stainless steel food prep table in the kitchen had a hole filled with food debris, which could have provided a source of food for vermin.
A few other violations were noted, including a washing sink with a terry cloth towel, when the washing station was required to be empty and ready for hand wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.