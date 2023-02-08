The American Legion invites veterans and family members
to special event to raise awareness about suicide prevention
Three-day event will offer mental health resources,
free assistance with VA claims and more
Merced, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2023) - The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans service organization, invites military veterans, servicemembers and their families in and around the Merced, Calif., area to a Veterans Awareness Campaign that will include free VA claims assistance, discussions on reducing the rate of veteran suicide and more.
The event takes place from Feb. 17-19 at American Legion Post 83 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 939 W. Main St. in Merced. Officers and staff members from National Headquarters and the Department of California, along with local post members, will be available throughout the three-day event.
On Feb. 18, American Legion Post 190 member Jeffrey Freeman and Department of California Chaplain Dave Whalen will share their first-person stories related to the suicide epidemic. The presentations are related to The American Legion’s national Be the One (betheone.org) initiative. Both veterans will present at 11:40 a.m. and again at 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The goal of Be the One is to reduce the rate of veteran suicide by reducing the stigma of mental health treatment and empowering everyone to “Be the One” to act accordingly when the life of a veteran is at risk.
Other day-by-day highlights include:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17: Accredited American Legion service officers will be available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims at no cost and answer other questions related to benefits. Additionally, a membership outreach program will be conducted at this time.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18: Guest speakers will address a number of topics including VA benefits claims, veteran housing, assistance available for victims of natural disasters, American Legion Baseball, American Legion history and more.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19: Accredited American Legion service officers will be available to assist veterans and their families with VA claims at no cost and answer other questions related to benefits. Additionally, a membership outreach program will be conducted at this time.
Each day, there will be food and coffee available for a minimal purchase.
Note to media: Parking is limited so there will be a roped-off area for media parking only. If it fills up, there is street parking nearby.
About The American Legion
The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization with nearly 1.7 million members in about 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating for veterans’ health care and other benefits, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. The American Legion has a proven history of tackling the toughest challenges facing veterans and has fought tirelessly to secure the health care benefits that service members deserve.
