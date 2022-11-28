In March 2021, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, along with some of his colleagues in the House Republican Conference, visited the border and warned that suspects on the terrorist watchlist were taking advantage of President Biden's weakness.
Since then, 107 terror suspects have been apprehended crossing our southern border and a record number of Americans have died from drug overdoses – the main driver being fentanyl.
On Nov. 22, Leader McCarthy and House Republicans came to the border to express their gratitude to the agents of the United States Border Patrol, to thank the agents for doing all that they can – and to tell Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that enough is enough.
In 42 days, House Republicans officially end one-party rule and hold those responsible for the disaster at the border accountable.
In 42 days, House Republicans, led by Ranking Members James Comer and Jim Jordan, will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether to begin an impeachment inquiry into Secretary Mayorkas.
In 42 days, the Biden administration will once again be accountable to the American people.
That's the House Republican Commitment to America.
Highlights of Members remarks are available below.
Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23): "This is why, today, I am calling on [Secretary Mayorkas] to resign. He cannot, and must not, remain in that position. If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry."
Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36): "Anyone paying attention at all can see that Joe Biden is responsible for the worst border crisis in the history of the country – no matter how many times Secretary Mayorkas lies about it, under oath, we know that the border is simply not secure."
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (TX-02): "Citizens in El Paso cannot sleep at night because Biden and his administration will not secure the border. This past October, we had more crossings by people on the suspected terror watchlist than we did in 2016, 2017, and 2018 – combined."
Rep. Mark Green (TN-07): "We're here to shine a light on the destruction being wrought on all our states because Joe Biden has turned every state into a border state. We're here to shine a light on the destruction caused on American families by the cartels' poisoning drugs."
Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03): "Twelve miles of border, here in El Paso, are being left open. There is not a single agent on the line. I know that because we just talked to the agents... This is a real problem and its being ignored by Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas."
Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23): "It's no longer migrants dying at the border, it's Americans. And those Americans are wearing green uniforms... I urge the Biden administration to work with House Republican leadership to secure this border."
Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11): "The system is flashing red right now... we have talked to dozens of border patrol agents today, not a single agent today has claimed that the border is secure. In fact, they say it is the most open it has been in their entire career."
