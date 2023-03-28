Royten Enrichment Academy Community Hope (R.E.A.C.H.) teamed up with I Love California City to clean-up California City Blvd as part of Cal Trans State wide CLEAN CALIFORNIA.
The event took place on Thursday, March 23rd. A group of approximately thirty volunteers rendezvoused at 10:00 am at the California City Chamber of Commerce Sprague building, to sign-in, pick-up supplies, and be organized into clean-up teams. From there the various teams headed out to three different fields to begin the cleaning process. One group worked on the field on the north side of CCB, just east of Dr. Nick’s old office. A second group worked a little further east on the field east of La Conquista. The third group worked on the opposite side of CCB.
The event was a great opportunity to meet other citizens and work together to improve the image of California City. The diversity of the volunteers showed one of the great strengths of California City. Ages ranged from Christina, a woman in her 80’s to Sophia Royten who is just 1 1/2 years old. Nearly every ethnic group was represented. There were home schooling families, individuals, and a father and son team from Williams Junk Removal, a local junk removal and yard clean-up company.
At 12:00 noon, many of the volunteers, reconvened at the Sprague building to return the tools, and eat some lunch together. In summary there were 31 volunteers, 2 hours of work and 598.5 lbs. of trash collected.
In addition to picking up trash, a few plants that were notorious for collecting trash were removed to improve the long-term appearance of the fields.
A special thanks to the many volunteers, Cal Trans for providing trash bags, gloves, vests and pickers, Safe Haven Kids League for water, West Best for pizza, Saucy Sliders for yummy waffles with apple butter, R.E.A.C.H and I Love California City for organizing the event, and the Chamber of Commerce for the hosting location.
R.E.A.C.H. and I Love California City are planning to team up again in June for city-wide clean-up focusing neighborhoods rather that CCB. To receive a notification for the next clean-up send an email to ILoveCaliforniaCity@gmail.com.
(0) comments
