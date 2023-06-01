CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met on the evening of May 23rd inside the council chamber at city hall; closed session got underway at 3pm then continued into open session just after 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call (R. Smith and M. Kulikoff arrived late) and adoption of the agenda; the meeting got underway.
Council member Macedonio - I have a question; we have a large section of our town and anybody with T-Mobile, Verizon and Frontier has not had any service since yesterday. Are we going to legally hold a meeting when we have no access? This issue was brought up due to the loss of cellphone service to many residents in the community.
City Attorney Victor Ponto -Yes ma'am; Council member, we can legally still we as long as the council members, which is the five of them are present and we have agenda and have it in a public space which is the City Council chambers; we have essentially complied with our legal obligations under the government code which is the Brown Act. I understood that it was a Verizon issue, which I guess if someone has an issue with their phone and they're trying to watch the meeting. So, you know it's at the discretion of the council in light of the fact that they may lose a segment of the community that would otherwise participate, we can choose to carry on with the meeting or to maybe make a decision to have a meeting on another day a special meeting or adjourn it to a date certain or date uncertain that’s a prerogative of the council but in theory you are in compliance and allowed to conduct the business of the city based on the physical location and the number of council members.
Under Public Comments – Shawn Bradley made a comment concerning one of the closed session items listed below and whether it pertained to the quo warranto against council member Macedonio; city attorney Victor responded to Mr. Bradley.
Victor Ponto - I'm looking at my agenda and I believe it is item number 6; we're going to take it out of order council members so that you can take that first so that you can get return for the balance of close session. Mr. Bradley then continued with his comment.
Shawn Bradley - So I just want to make sure everyone's aware, I know that it was a decision made by the deputy attorney general. I feel from the indication from her findings and what the city has supplied her, I feel that a few parts, very important parts were left out and to me, I feel it's important that she (Macedonio) is aware of all of the things as well. I think there's a lot of concerning things you know, and again I've shown that the city is violating itself. So, I just want to make sure when you are going to the agenda, that you'll remember some of your past words and some of your past actions. I do want to, you know, state that because I do feel that our council member is being subjected to a very toxic environment and I do have concerns for her. Thank you.
After public comments were given, the council convened into closed session at 3:08pm to discuss: CS1 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Existing Litigation concerning Guillen vs City of Calif. City, CS2 – Conference w/Labor Negotiator with the following bargaining units; fire department unit and police department unit, CS3 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Potential Exposure to Litigation concerning Personnel Matters, CS4 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Existing Litigation concerning Boston vs City of Calif. City, CS5 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Public Employee Appointment/Employment concerning City Manager, CS6 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Anticipated Litigation-One Matter (concerning the quo warranto against Council member Macedonio), CS7 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Existing Litigation-One Matter concerning MACC vs City of Calif. City and CS8 – Conference w/Legal Counsel-Existing Litigation concerning Zheng vs City of Calif. City and Song vs City of Calif. City (consolidated cases).
The council reconvened into open session just after 5pm; city attorney Victor Ponto then gave the report out of Closed Session then after the meeting was called back into order, the Pledge and roll call, the meeting continued.
Under Report out of Closed Session – Victor Ponto - Mayor, Council and members of the public; with respect to items 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8; council was given direction it was received, with respect to item 5, there was a vote of three in favor, one against (the one against was Council member Creighton) and one abstention which was Council member Macedonio in light of her being ill with the City Manager recruitment to determine to stop the recruitment process at this time; with respect to item 6, there was authorization for the City Attorney's office by a vote of 3-1-0; Council Member Macedonio was conflicted out and the one no vote was Councilmember Creighton to potentially explore the right to sue under the Quo Warranto for a conflict of office issue and that is all.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications – correspondence from JM Powers dated May 13th, 14th and 15th and correspondence from Mr. DJ Twohig dated May 16th, both requested that they be part of the official records.
Under Departmental Reports – Council member Creighton commented then the reports from each department continued. Council member Creighton’s comment was inaudible due to poor audio in council chambers.
Department reports were given for Fire (Chief Kosick), Human Resources, Police, (Chief Hightower) Public Works (Joe Barragan) and Treasurer. The mayor then called for any public comments and Mr. Hutson commented (inaudible).
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – Anthony from Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City commented about upcoming events the league has planned for the summer.
Under Public Business from the Floor – Several members of the public including unidentified resident 1, Mr. Hutson, Shawn Bradley and David Brottlund addressed the council on issues they felt were important to them, the council and the city; some were inaudible due to poor audio inside the council chambers.
Under Presentation – Larch McNeill who is the Senior Planner for IWVGA (Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Agency) gave a slide presentation on plans and estimated cost of the proposed project in order to connect with AVEK in Calif. City (we thought the council already voted to discontinue with AVEK in Calif. City a few weeks ago); council member Creighton commented then Mr. Bradley and an unidentified resident also made comments and Mr. Jeff David responded to questions.
Under Consent Calendar – the council voted and approved the following items; CC1 – city check register dated May 5th – 18th presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2 – Task Order for BHT Engineering to perform engineering services to fulfill the SB1 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Grant Submission Requirements presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC3 – Task Order for BHT Engineering to perform engineering services to fulfill the CMAQ Call for Project Application Package Submission Requirements presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC4 – Task Order for BHT Engineering to perform engineering services to fulfill the RSTP Call for Project Submission Requirements presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC5 – vehicle repair presented by Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick and CC6 – position and recruitment of Lifeguard/Instructor presented by Parks and Rec. Supervisor Theresa Oaks; motion carried by a 5-0 vote.
Under City Manager Report presented by acting City Manager Inge Elmes – city manager gave her oral report then Council member Macedonio had questions and Council member Creighton made a couple of comments.
Under Continued Business – the council along with members of the public including David Brottlund, Tami Johnson, Shawn Bradley and a few others went into heavy discussion then voted on the following items; CB1 - Skate Park Location presented by Parks and Rec. Supervisor Theresa Oaks; Miss Oaks gave a quick presentation about the proposed Skate Park and staff recommendation was to approve the Task Order submitted by BHT Engineering and Isabella to Berry Water Main Line Replacement Project, as long as the project can be done by Lyles for the engineer’s estimate and their unit price on the bid. Council members Creighton and R. Smith made comments, council member Macedonio had a couple of questions and a few members of the public made comments; motion carried, CB2 – Isabella to Berry Water Main Line Replacement Project presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan; Barragan went over the project with the council and the staff recommendation was to approve the project in accordance with CB1; motion carried, CB3 – Reevaluate Committees presented by Mayor Kulikoff; council discussion was heard concerning committees within the city and gave directions were necessary and appropriate and CB4 – Reconsideration of Designation of ARPA funds and Direct to other Projects presented by Mayor Kulikoff; the mayor recommended to council that they approve the direction and reconsideration of the funds to be used as desired; motion carried.
Under New Business - After considerable discussion between the council members and the public, the City Council voted to approve the following items: NB1 - 4th of July Bounce houses and games presented by Parks and Rec Supervisor Theresa Oaks; the staff recommended using Amazon's amazing bounce as they have offered the best customer service with the most options and the necessary availability. The staff would like to ask that the agreement be approved, and that council approves the City Manager to execute this agreement, NB2 - Installation of a fence at the Par 3 Commercial Modular Building and to fix building presented by Mayor Kulikoff; Mayor Kulikov explained to the Council and members of the public that the building needs repaired and is no longer used for its purpose. The mayor also recommended that the City Council determine what the next step should be, NB3 - Planning Consulting Services agreement Ar. Anu Dorvari presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; City Manager Elmes explained the contract agreement and wanted the council to approve a part-time planning consulting agreement with Ms. Doravari to replace the existing contract with InterWest; motion carried on all the items.
Under Council Members Comments Future Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – council members were given a chance to express comments and have items set aside for future agendas, the AB 1234 reports were given then, after all the business was taken care of; the meeting was adjourned at just before 9pm.
