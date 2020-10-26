The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of September according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Alyssa Maiden was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Sept. 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
18-year old Travis Larkin was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 31st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Reckless Riving – Public Street.
28-year old Dean Teeter was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 4th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; he was arrested again on Sept. 7th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Vandalism: Damage Property.
44-year old Tanya Rojas was arrested on Sept. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
30-year old Blake Robertson was arrested in Santa Clara County (San Jose Police) on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Executive Officer; he was arrested again on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
40-year old Craig S. Utter was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
43-year old Harvey L. Gentry was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 12th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
30-year old Shanae Moorefield was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Sept. 16th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
19-year old Natalie M. Lameli was arrested in Mono County (Bridgeport CHP) on Sept. 24th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
47-year old Kevin S. Mings was arrested on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
24-year old Princepreet S. Gill was arrested by Mojave CHP on Sept. 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
