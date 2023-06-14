CALIF. CITY - The East Kern Health Care District heard three proposals during their June 6th meeting concerning the annexation of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital; this discussion was heard under Continued Business of the meeting with District Legal Counsel Alex Lemieux explaining the circumstances for the annexation.
Lemieux - This is a signifcant and very interesting proposal that has been made and that the board of directors has been asked to consider. The background is that Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has been having some financial issues post COVID and loss of subsidies; Ridgecrest Regional is looking at several proposals to address that issue; this is the main hospital in the city of Ridgecrest and serves the surrounding area.
One proposal would be for the hospital to participate in what is called a "Supplemental Payments Program" which would require it to form a public hospital district in order to get access to certain types of subsidies called IGT Subsidies.
The second proposal is that they are also expecting a possible contribution from the Dept. of Defense but that requires either forming a district or becoming a public entity themselves.
The third proposal is that they would seek to join an existing public entity so, they've approached East Kern Health Care District to propose the third option and the proposal specifically is to merge into this current health care district which would require an annexation of new territory on the map that comprises and regulates proposals of this nature.
According to Lemieux this is how it would happen should the district decide to pursue this matter; there's two ways to proceed; one would be a petition of landowners and voters and the second would be by resolution of the agency.
The proposal is that East Kern Health Care District would do it by resolution and put a "little meat on the bones". What's in it for this current health care district; this is all subject to negotiation but in general, the idea is that they would move a clinic to Calif. City and possibly more after conducting a healthcare needs assessment.
"Ridgecrest Regional would donate their large hospital to the district and the district would then lease it back to them so the district would become a landlord to Ridgecrest Regional who would become a tenant to the district. Ridgecrest Regional would benefit by becoming eligible for certain subsidies which are only available to public agencies and their tenants.
What's in it for Ridgecrest is that China Lake Naval Weapons Center doesn't have its own hospital so, arguably, Ridgecrest Regionals survival is very integral stability of the base; the base is the whole reason there's a city there so, it's integral to the survival of the city". Mr. Lemieux said.
The process would involve East Kern Health Care District to first pass a resolution to authorize legal counsel to proceed and begin negotiation terms and conditions with Ridgecrest Regional and going through other preliminary steps that are required; a precise geographic boundary would have to be determined which would involve the hiring of an engineer to do metes and bounds measurements of exactly where these borders would be.
Then there would have to be have to be a specific mapping, legal descriptions, indemnity agreements and different forms of resolutions. Once all these things are done, it would be taken back to the district.
The district currently is getting some property tax from the county and that would require Prop 218 to expand that so it could be a condition of the annexation; Prop 218 is another way the voters have a chance to object to this proposal that could potentially affect property taxes and in some ways, this could be seen as a “mouse swallowing and elephant" because Ridgecrest Regional is a large entity.
Questions were raised as to whether the district needed a resolution if the board supports the idea; this is what Lemieux said, “At this stage, we just need to approve that we can have a resolution if the board supports it. The next step would be for staff to go forth and flush out all the many details and then ultimately come back to the board for approval of a completed deal.
