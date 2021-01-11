The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 94.4% with approximately 36 calls for service.
1st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1100 block of Holloway Avenue and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2500 block of Desert Street.
2nd – Missing Person, 2100 block of Wind Current, Sexual Battery, 3400 block of Star Jet Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2100 block of Oak Street.
3rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3100 block of Summer.
5th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 2600 block of Sierra Hwy.
6th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, Erica Avenue and Vandalism: less than $400, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
7th – Assist other Department, Rodney Street and Battery on Person, 2500 block of 28th Street.
9th – Vehicle Theft, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
10th – Burglary from Vehicle, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of C Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, Apple Blossom Street.
12th – Possess/Manufacture Leaded Cane, Billy Blackjack, 3000 block of 25th Street.
13th – Found Property, 3100 block of Summer, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2000 block of Colleen Drive and Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of 20th Street.
19th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
21st – Theft from Motor Vehicle less than $400, 1400 block of Birch Tree Court, Burglary from Vehicle, 1400 block of Birch Tree Court.
24th – Battery on Person, 330 block of Poplar Street.
25th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 2300 block of Arboretum and Burglary: 1st Degree, 1100 block of Sequoia Lane.
26th – Battery, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
27th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy, Vandalism: $400 or More, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Evade Peace Officer, Rosamond Blvd, Burglary from Vehicle, 3400 block of Pine Mist Court and Battery, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
28th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 280 block of 28th Street.
30th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 4200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
