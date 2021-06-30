Many people traveling along State Route 14 between Mojave and Red Rock Canyon pass by two tiny communities in the high desert. We decided to take a closer look at these communities and find out about their history.
CANTIL – is an unincorporated community in Eastern Kern County located in the Freemont Valley area of the western Mojave Desert between Mojave and Red Rock Canyon. The community sits at an elevation of 2,018 feet above sea level and is approximately 6 miles southwest of Saltdale.
Cantil (Spanish for “steep rock) was founded as a station on the Nevada and California Railroad in 1908 or 1909 when the line was extended from Owens Lake to Mojave and is one of a series of “C” names chosen for this section of the line including Cambio, Cinco and Ceneda. The first post office opened in 1916. Cantil is near the home of the Honda Proving Center of California which is a test track used for testing new car models and motorcycles; Honda closed the facility in April 2010 and put it up for sale; the company however announced in December 2015 that they would renovate and expand the track with some new vehicle test road enhancements and reopened the facility in April 2016.
On October 31, 2014 the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two VSS Enterprise crashed in the Mojave Desert near Cantil killing one of the two pilots.
The Red Rock Elementary School and Red Rock Community Day School are located in Cantil; both help students who weren’t successful in the regular school systems; Cantil was also used as part of Hollywood when scenes from the 1932 horror film The Mummy where filmed in the area.
DESERT SPRING – is a former settlement in Eastern Kern County located in the Freemont Valley south of Red Rock Canyon State Park approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Cantil and .8 miles north of California State Route 58 on Bellville Road at the railroad tracks. Desert Spring was an important source of fresh water to Native Americans, explorers, prospectors and others who came through the Mojave Desert due to its natural springs; the site is now registered as a California Historical Landmark and reads: “NO. 476 DESERT SPRING – The spring was on an old Indian horse thief trail and later (in 1834) Joe Walker Trail. The famished Manly-Jayhawk Death Valley parties (1849-50) were revived here after coming from Indian Wells through Last Chance Canyon. This was also a station of the Nadeau Borax Freight Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.