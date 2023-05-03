ROSAMOND - The Rosamond Community Services District held their second meeting of April on the evening of April 26th inside the boardroom at the district office; the meeting began at approximately 6pm. After the meeting, was called to order by President Byron Glennan, The Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the meeting got underway.
Under Voluntary Public Rollcall – John Joyce from the Rosamond News and Mr. Collin who is a representative of Hyrdostore.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session – no reportable action at this time.
Under Consent Calendar - a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: CC1; Review and approve Check/Voucher register dated April 4th through April 17th. Payroll (direct deposit) dated April 12th and Payroll (direct checks) dated April 12th, CC2; Receive and approve Cash Balances report for January 2003, CC3; Receive and approve Cash balances report for February 2023, CC4; Receiving and approve Cash Balances Report from March 2023 CC5; Received and approve Third Quarter Treasurers Report and CC 6; Receiving and approve Reserve Balances Report; motion. Carried.
Under Minutes - a motion and a second were heard to approve the Finance Committee meeting minutes from April 5th and the Regular board meeting minutes from April 12th; motion carried.
Under New Business - a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: NB1; authorize consent to collateral assignment of solar project documents and equipment subordination with SSI Rosamond Solar for benefit of key equipment Finance presented by General Manager Mr. Kim Domingo, NB2; approve agreement with the Z-Axis for Public Relations and Communication Services presented by Mr. Kim Domingo, NB3; Approve Engagement Letter with Eide Bailly for Management Analyst Services presented by Mr. Kim Domingo, NB4; approve Task 2 under GEI Agreement for Grant Application Services Presented by Mr. Kim Domingo, NB5; Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget-Second workshop presented by finance consultant Brad Rockabrand; motion carried.
Under Presentations - Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator Mr. Ryan Becker gave an update on the Water Reclamation Plant Project. According to Mr. Becker, the Rosamond Water Reclamation Plant continues to operate well, producing a high-quality product. The scum pumps have arrived, been wired, installed and are operating as intended with some additional electrical work that needs to be done before fully operational. He also stated that during the past two weeks, the staff had worked to expedite the sludge drying process despite the recent wet weather. The crew has also been checking and sealing manholes and doing standard plant maintenance and weed abatement. There will be some additions to the upcoming budget to cover unforeseen costs and some of these are costs are associated with the hauling of sludge recycling. The plant team will be asking for a concrete sledge holding bay to make the hauling more cost efficient. They are also looking to invest in a new grit removal system that would be purchased and installed in phases based on priorities.
Director Web expressed some concerns about the delays and additional costs of the project and the potential odor produced by the sludge. Mr. Becker explained that the plant is 98% operational and that there were some engineering issues in the planning of the plant that are being resolved and has assured the Board that the odor will be kept to a minimum. Director Stewart asked additional questions about the sludge pad and hauling that were satisfactorily answered by Mr. Becker. Mr. Becker also expressed confidence that the cost overruns will provide a fully functional, up-to-date plant that will save our customers money in the long run.
Under Directors Reports - Director Webb asked General Manager Mr. Kim Domingo to contact the county about weed abatement in the common areas. He also expressed concern for the local Franco family who recently lost a son in a tragic accident; Director Glennan discussed the upcoming National Day of Prayers. That would happen at 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 27th.
Under General Manager Update presented by Mr. Kim Domingo - Concerning the 20th St. property, no updates are available at this time, Diamond Street Property is undergoing lead and asbestos testing. The Kern County Public Works Department will be doing a ribbon cutting for their Diamond Street Improvement project in the near future (May 5th), Mr. Domingo investigated the high school water project advancing the project ahead of its receiving the needed grant funding. He was told there is a possibility since the district infrastructure is in place, but improvements are needed on the high school side before the system can be connected, Mr. Domingo also stated he will be reaching out to Kern Waste Management to inquire on what the requirements are to provide waste management for the Rosamond community. Mr. Domingo announced that he would not be attending the upcoming Association of California Water Agencies conference to continue efforts on ongoing local projects. Director Webb encouraged Mr. Domingo to examine the rest of the real estate holdings to look for opportunities in order to make the most of the Rosamond Community Services District property.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by – Sherri Timm - the customer service team has been working with customers to reduce delinquencies and so far, they have achieved a 15% reduction in outstanding accounts receivable for a total of approximately $15,000. They will be continuing their efforts, she also stated that the timeline for service disconnections for delinquent accounts is as follows. May 18th shut off notices will be mailed. May 23rd shut off notice, door hangers will be distributed and on June 6th services will be disconnected. According to Miss Tim, the team is focusing on accounts that are 120 days delinquent armor and will not do shut offs on Thursday to allow customers to turn their water back on before the weekend.
Under Director of Public Works Updated presented by Mr. John Houghton - A printed report was provided to each director and a copy is also available at the district office.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting.
