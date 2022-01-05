We are excited to announce that five more library branches will be reopening in January 2022. These locations include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales, and Mojave Branch Libraries. Select locations, including the Rathbun, Rosamond, Southwest, and Tehachapi Branch Libraries, will also be expanding their hours and days.
The Library's digital collection remains available to all Kern County residents. It includes access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content, and more at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary.
We look forward to seeing you and serving you inside the library!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Baker Branch Library | 1400 Baker Street, Bakersfield
Starting Monday, January 10, 2022, the branch will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays at 11am-6pm.
Boron Branch Library | 26967 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron
Starting Friday, January 14, 2022, the branch will be open on Fridays at 11am-6pm.
California City Branch Library | 9507 California City Boulevard, California City
Starting Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the branch will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11am-6pm.
Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library | 506 East Brundage Lane, Bakersfield
Starting Thursday, January 27, 2022, the branch will be open on Thursdays and Fridays at 11am-6pm.
Mojave Branch Library | 15555 O Street, Mojave
Starting Monday, January 10, 2022, the branch will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays at 11am-6pm.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rathbun Branch Library | 200 West China Grade Loop, Bakersfield
Starting Monday, January 10, 2022, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open on Mondays through Wednesdays at 11am-6pm.
Rosamond Branch Library | 3611 Rosamond Boulevard, Rosamond
Starting Monday, January 10, 2022, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open on Mondays through Wednesdays at 11am-6pm.
Southwest Branch Library | 8301 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
Starting Monday, January 24, 2022, the branch will be open two additional days. The branch will be open on Mondays through Thursdays at 11am-6pm.
Tehachapi Branch Library | 212 Green Street, Tehachapi
Starting Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the branch will be open one additional day. The branch will be open on Tuesdays through Fridays at 11am-6pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.