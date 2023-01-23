CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. – A new urgent care clinic opened its doors Jan. 20 to residents of California City offering onsite medical, lab, and x-ray services as well as occupational medical care.
Cal City Urgent Care began providing telemedicine phone-based consultations just before Christmas while construction of the facility was being completed. Last week, the new medical clinic received certification to open its first floor space for in-person patient visits under the care of a full-time nurse practitioner, an x-ray technician/medical assistant, and its owner, Paul Kim, a physician specializing in preventive and occupational medicine. Cal City Urgent Care is located in approximately 4,600 square feet of space at 8100 California City Blvd., California City, Calif., 93505. Its operating hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The clinic’s offerings include workers’ compensation care, pre-employment drug tests and physicals as well as vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and telemedicine consultations. The clinic has started the process to join the network for all health insurances.
Dr. Kim, who owns three other urgent care and occupational medicine facilities around inland Southern California, was drawn to the sparsely-populated city in the Mojave Desert by its need for medical services. California City, a town of 15,000 people, has no other urgent care clinics and residents must drive to another town miles away for simple functions such as blood drawing for lab analysis.
“It was our vision to bring better health care access to the area,” Dr. Kim said. “I go where the need is.”
Dr. Kim had planned to open the clinic by the end of the year, but multiple obstacles including setbacks on deliveries due to the isolated location caused delay in the clinic’s full opening, he said.
With first hurdles behind him, Dr. Kim is in talks with other medical specialists toward eventually expanding the clinic’s offerings possibly with psychiatric and urology services as well as obstetrics and gynecology. The urgent care facility was designed with a small space for a future pharmacy and wellness-oriented programs are also under consideration. Other plans involve potentially utilizing upstairs space for teaching aspects of medical care to community college students.
Dr. Kim opened his first urgent care and occupational medicine clinic, Keystone Industrial Medicine, in San Bernardino in 2019. Previously he served as medical director of occupational medicine at Loma Linda University. He is a 2009 graduate of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine specializing in preventive medicine and is also a graduate of the MBA in healthcare management program at the Zapara School of Business, La Sierra University in Riverside. He also holds a Master of Public Health degree from Loma Linda University and is board certified in occupational medicine.
Dr. Kim looks forward to interacting with residents of California City and plans to involve the urgent care clinic at community events and activities toward promoting health and wellness.
