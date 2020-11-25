The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
23-year old Christopher Riley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 1st on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
20-year old Levi Songer was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 1st on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc. Metal Knuckles.
48-year old Stephanie Alexander and 54-year old Edward Hughes were arrested on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Keep Place to Sell/Use Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Marijuana/Hashish for Sale, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
23-year old Manuel Palacios was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm.
31-year old Edward P. Hughes Jr. was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 8th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
32-year old David Gutierrez was arrested on Oct. 11th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Drive While License Suspended for Reckless Driving and Maintenance of Lamps and Devices.
64-year old Kevin Spellman was arrested on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
49-year old Barry J. Jones Li was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person nor in Vehicle While in Public Place and Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle.
21-year old Jose H. Cabrera Avila was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 13th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Drive While License Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place and Change/Alter/Remove/Obliterate ID Marks on Firearm.
30-year old Caleb Holmquish was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
43-year old Christa York was arrested on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Trespass on Closed Lands.
45-year old Matthew Schapiro was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 14th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Drive While License Suspended, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Drive While Under Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
39-year old Lawana D. Monks was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
43-year old Paul Strategos and 39-year old Jami Strategos were arrested on Oct. 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition.
21-year old Natalee Romero was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Oct. 31st on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.