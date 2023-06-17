The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
33-year old Ricardo Reyes Partida was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Possession of Ammunition.
25-year old Jonathan Hernandez was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance; he was arrested again on May 3rd on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
42-year old Daniel Ellis was arrested on May 1st on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Battery on Person and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
20-year old Josue Isael Ortiz-Chavez was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on May 6th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Street Terrorism, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in Public Place, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Unlicensed Sale/Loan/Trade of Firearm.
37-year old Ashley McKenzie was arrested on May 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Gambling, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Grand Theft, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Drive while License Suspended, Unregistered Vehicle and Possess Personal Identifying Information of Another w/Intent to Defraud.
32-year old Javier Reyes was arrested on May 9th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
39-year old Maxwell D. Dominguez was arrested on May 9th on Suspicion of Criminal Contempt/Disobedience of Protective Order, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Child Endangerment, Embezzlement, Drive while License Suspended and Evading Peace Officer.
56-year old Patrick Headley was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old David Ritchie was arrested on May 16th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Burglary.
41-year old Priscilla Yancy was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 13th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
27-year old Gregory Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 12th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Jose Gasca was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Disobey Domestic Relations Court Order, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
57-year old Leonard Brown was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
38-year old Tracey Adams was arrested on May 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
20-year old Luis Esparza was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Robbery.
32-year old Javier Reyes was arrested on May 26th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Possession of Any Assault Weapon.
51-year old Troy Richardson was arrested on May 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Drive while License Suspended, Unsafe Speed for Prevailing Conditions and Display of License Plates.
25-year old Elecxis Bridges was arrested on May 30th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer and Escape while Charges w/Felony Force or Violence.
