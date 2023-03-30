The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
47-year old Brandy Cole was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Templeton CHP) on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > 08.
27-year old Raul Gonzalez Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 1st on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
55-year old Erik Hein was arrested on Feb. 1st on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm and Threats of Violence.
37-year old Jeffrey Buck was arrested on Feb. 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Possess Firearm w/Altered Identification, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended and Manufacture/Import Sale of Large-Capacity Magazine.
31-year old Laurie Gonzalez was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Feb. 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
29-year old Jordan Knowles was arrested on Feb. 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
24-year old Jacob D. Grcevic was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > 08 and Drive while License Restricted for Drunk Driving.
42-year old Christopher Rolin was arrested on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Cruelty to an Animal.
20-year old Daniel Jackson was arrested in Riverside County (Palm Springs Police) on Feb. 7th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
60-year old Robert Minor was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura CHP) on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
53-year old Fernando Ramirez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
50-year old Sean Finn was arrested on Feb. 20th on Suspicion of Exhibit Firearm, Threats of Violence, Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
20-year old Matthew Lopez was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Morro Bay Police) on Feb. 20th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
22-year old Haylee York was arrested in Tulare County (Porterville Police) on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only, It is Unlawful for a Person who is Addicted to the Use of Any Drug to Drive a Vehicle and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
39-year old John Jones was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Paso Robles Police) on Feb. 23rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport Controlled Substance and Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
26-year old Christopher Rhodes was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 23rd on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Second Conviction of 23152 Violation within 10 Years.
31-year old Ethan Franks was arrested on Feb. 24th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Manufacture/Import/Sell-Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
37-year old Ryan Clinton was arrested on Feb. 24th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
58-year old Darla Lambeth was arrestee by Mojave CHP on Feb. 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.