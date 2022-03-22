Sandra Day O'Connor: 1st Female on U.S. Supreme Court

Sandra Day O'Connor is an American retired attorney and politician who served as the first female Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1981 to 2006; she was the first woman nominated and confirmed by then President Ronald Reagan and she was also the swing vote for the Renquist Court and the first few months of the Roberts Court.
Sandra Day was born in El Paso, Texas on March 26, 1930 to Harry Alfred Day (rancher) and Ada Mae Wilkey-Day; she grew up on a 198,000 acre cattle-ranch near Duncan, Arizona; the ranch was about 9-miles from the nearest paved road. As a youth, she owned a .22 caliber rifle and would shoot coyotes and jackrabbits then, she began to drive as soon as she could see over the dash board and had to learn how to change a flat tire; she had a sister Ann and a brother H. Alan who were 8-10 years her junior.
Sandra graduated from Austin High School in El Paso, Texas in 1946; at age 16, Sandra enrolled in Stanford University and graduated MAGNA CUM LAUDE with a B.A. in Economics in 1950 then, she continued on at Stanford Law School for her law degree in 1952 serving on the Stanford Law Review with its presiding editor-in-chief and future Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist. She met and married John Jay O'Connor on Dec. 20, 1952 at her family ranch; the couple have 3 sons - Scott, Brian and Jay.
Sandra volunteered in various political organizations such as the Maricopa County Young Republicans; she also served on the Presidential Campaign for Arizona Senator Barry M. Goldwater in 1964. She served as Assist. Attorney-General in Arizona from 1965 to 1969; the Arizona Governor then appointed her to fill a vacancy in the Arizona Senate where she ran and won the election for the same seat the following year. By 1973, Sandra became the first woman to serve as Arizona's (or any other state for that matter) Majority Leader. Sandra was appointed to the Maricopa County Superior Court in 1974 serving from 1975 to 1979 where she was elevated to the Arizona State Court of Appeals and served in Division One until she was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Reagan in 1981; the formal nomination took place on August 19, 1981 and she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Sept. 21, 1981 by a vote of 99-0. In her first year as a Supreme Court Justice, Sandra received over 60,000 letters from the general public which is more than any other Supreme Court Justice in U.S history.
On Oct. 31, 2006, President Bush nominated 3rd Circuit court Judge Samuel Alito to replace Sandra; Alito was confirmed by a 58-42 vote and sworn in on Jan. 31, 2006. After retiring, Sandra moved back to Phoenix, Arizona. In Oct. 2018, Sandra announced her effective retirement from public life due to health reasons; following the death of John Paul Stevens in 2019; Sandra became the last living U.S. Supreme Court Justice to have served on the Burger Court.
