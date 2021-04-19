McCarthy Joins LaMalfa in Calling for Better Forest Management in California

April 19, 2021 | View Online

For years, Democrats in Sacramento and Washington have blocked commonsense reforms to improve forest health while environmental groups have filed endless litigation to block forest management activities. This, combined with regular drought, has made fire season an almost year-round occurrence in California. Last year in the midst of an already overwhelming pandemic, California experienced some of the most devastating wildfires in our State’s history.

This needs to change, and California House Republicans are working to make this happen.

Congressman McCarthy visits damage caused by the Erskine Fire, 2016.

The RESTORE Act, introduced by Congressman Doug LaMalfa and cosponsored by McCarthy, enables governors to identify the most at-risk forested lands in their states and request federal government collaboration on large-scale projects designed to reduce the risk of wildfires, remove dead or dying trees, and install fuel breaks on these lands.

McCarthy reviews map of California fires.

“Fires are not partisan – they do not discriminate between Republicans and Democrats,” McCarthy stated. “That is why for the sake of all Californians, I call on Governor Newsom and all of my colleagues in California’s congressional delegation to support enacting the RESTORE Act into law to help ensure that proper forest management is a priority in order to avoid a potentially disastrous wildfire season this year and in the future.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.