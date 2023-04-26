ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held their second meeting of April on the evening of April 19th; the regular meeting got underway at around 7pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call, the meeting proceeded as follows.
Under Action determined in Closed Session - there was no discussion and nothing reportable at this time.
Under Procedural Issues – The chair announced that the meeting is being recorded and the recording will be available for 30 days.
Under Approve Agenda – a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Reports and Communications – discussion points were presented by Jodi Feinstein, a presentation by A.V. Wall committee was presented by – Joshua Saylor and Linda Willis, Ballroom Dance Recognitions were given by – Genevieve Collins, RTA and CSEA Reports were given, RHS Student Board member Alexy Finch gave a report to the board, the CBO Report was given by – board member Irving, the Assis. Superintendent of Special Education for Pupil Personnel was given by – board member Taylor, Assoc. Superintendent of Human Resources Report was given by – board member Hargus, Superintendent Report and March Attendance Recognitions were given by Superintendent Gaines; board members were also allowed to give any communications that they felt necessary at this time.
Under Comments from the Public – Several members of the public gave comments concerning different matters within the district. They also gave positive comments concerning the new Parent and Community Center which had a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony last week (see different story).
Under Consent Items – a motion and second were heard concerning the following items; A. ratify payroll for March EOM for $2,252,023 and April MIDA for $347,824.80, B. approve purchase orders #230861-230945 and pay vouchers #230601-230661, C. approve Aerial Titans Equipment Quote for Skytrak Forklift not to exceed $68,000, D. approve All Tech Fire & Security Inc. For WES in the amount of $55,850, E. approve KCSOS Memorandum of Understanding Credentialing Programs CASC not to exceed $40,000, F. approve Z Axis Images Digital & Social Media Advertising Campaign for $15,000, G. approve SHI Bid Evaluation RFP 2023-003 Voice Over IP Phone System Part 2 for $326,088.77, H. approved McGraw-Hill RES Quote #JMCC0-03212023123356-001 in the amount of $22,522.98, I. approve McGraw Hill WES Quote #JMCCO-0313202023101033-001 in the amount of $24,055.96, J. approve Informed K12 Agreement for products and Services in the amount of $33,333.33, K. approve AV ID Center Quote #Q-86587 in the amount of $26,168, L. approve AZ Bus Sales Quote #COL943 Blue Bird T3RE 3904 in the amount of $777,062.79, M. approve RHECC Pense- Stewart Scholarship Fund donation in the amount of $1000, N. approve RHECC/TMS Cadet Corp Wilderness Skills Camp in San Luis Obispo from April 20th-23rd 2023, O. approve asset disposition of obsolete VHS tapes from WES Library, P. approve GSGLA Kern Service Unit & Local Girl Scout Troop #8122 Cookie donation; 240 boxes presented by - Ashley Kinney. After discussion of the above items, motion carried.
Under General - a first reading and review of the South Kern Unified School District attendance policy was given by Superintendent Barbara Gaines.
Under Curriculum and Instruction – a motion and second were heard concerning the following items; A. Superintendent Barbara Gaines presented the quarterly report for January, February and March 2023 on the Williams uniforms complaints under Education Code 53186 and requested the board except the quarterly report, B. the board was presented a School Plan for Student Achievement for Rosamond High Early College Campus by – Bajnath, C. Approve. The School Plan for Student Achievement for Rare Earth High School presented by Torres. D. approve the School Plan for Student Achievement for Abraham Lincoln Independent Study, also presented by Torres, E. approve School plan for Student Achievement for Tropical Middle School presented by Shevlin, F Approve school plan for student achievement for West Park Elementary School presented by Bolton, G. approve School Plan for Student Achievement for Rosamond Elementary School presented by Adams; after some discussion motion carried.
Under Personnel Items – a motion and second were heard concerning the following personnel items which may include hiring/resignations/contract adjustments and retirements for certificated and classified employees and all personnel have met the necessary credentialing and/or certification requirements as required by the state presented by – Hargus; A. Classified/Confidential Employment/Resignations, B. Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations, C. Classified Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations, D. Classified Substitutes Employment/Resignations, E. Certificated/Administrative Employment/Resignations. Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations, and G. Volunteers for the 2022/2023 School Year. After some discussion, the motion carried.
The board then asked for any more business, announcements or comments then a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting just after 8pm; motion carried.
