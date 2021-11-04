Here are some historical and significant which occurred in the month of November 1920 in the United States and around the world:
1st – American Fishing Schooner Esperanto defeats the Canadian Fishing Schooner Delawana in the 1at International Fishing Schooner Championship Races in Halifax.
2nd Warren G. Harding is elected the 29th President of the United States defeating opponent James Cox.
5th – 1993 Nobel Prize Economic Sciences winner Douglass North is born in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
8th – Bahamian-American actress Esther Rolle (Florida Evans on Good Times and Maude) born in Pampano Beach, Florida and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Abraham Kuyper dies at age 83.
11th – Great Britain’s monument to her was dead the Cenotaph in Whitehall designed by Edwin Lutyens is unveiled, the burials of unknown soldiers take place in Westminster Abbey in London and at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, British Prime Minister Roy Jenkins is born.
12th - Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis is elected MLB 1st Commissioner.
13th – The Hudson River freezes over in Albany, New York.
14th – The Russian Bolshevik Army occupies Sebastopol ending anti- communist attempts to regain the government of Russia.
15th -The Free city of Danzig forms under the League of Nations, League of Nations holds its first meeting in Geneva.
16th - Australia’s Qantas Airways is founded in Winton, Queensland, the first postage stamp meter is set in Stamford, Conn.
18th - The Apollo Theater opens in New York City.
21st – Italian Dictator Benito Mussolini and his squad begin their reign of Terror; 11 die in Bologna, Italy.
25th – The first Thanksgiving Day paraded is held in Philadelphia, WTAW of College Station, Texas broadcasts the first football game play by play, Mexican actor Ricardo Montalban (Mr. Roark from Fantasy Island, Khan from Star Trek; the Wrath of Khan and Naked Gun movie star) born in Mexico City, Mexico.
27th – The first American Superhero film “The Mask of Zorro” is shown in New York which was directed by Fred Niblo and starred Douglas Fairbanks.
28th – The Kilmichael Ambush (Battle of Irish War of Independence) begins.
