McCarthy holds Meet and Greet with 2021 U.S. Service Academy Appointees

Congressman Kevin McCarthy held a meet and greet with seven local students who have accepted appointments to United States Service Academies.

McCarthy released the following statement:
 
“These students are some of our nation's brightest, and I am proud that they will be representing the 23rd Congressional District while attending their respective U.S. Service Academies. They have gone above and beyond in their pledge to serve, and remind us what patriotism looks like. Our community is rooting for them, and I look forward to hearing about their future success."

Class of 2025 for the U.S. Service Academies pictured with Congressman McCarthy, from left to right: 
  • Michelle Sosa – United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD; 
  • Joseph Soliz-Martinez – United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kingspoint, NY; 
  • Kara McCormick – United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO; 
  • Samuel Quick – United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO; 
  • Congressman McCarthy; 
  • Nicholas Carson – United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO; 
  • Cole Gaines – United States Military Academy at West Point, NY; and
  • Jaden Beauchamp – United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

