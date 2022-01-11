The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 7 calls for service.
Nov. 27th - Assault on Person, 27200 block of Nudgent Street, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 24300 block of Chaparral Avenue, Attempted Grand Theft, 27100 block of Jerome Street and Cruelty to Animals, 11800 block of Nancy Avenue.
1st - Disturb by Loud Unreasonable Noise, 13300 block of Lamel Street, North Edwards.
6th - Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm Great Bodily Injury Likely, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
8th - Assault w/Firearm on Person, Boron
10th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 24400 block of Joshua Avenue.
16th - Battery on Person, 24400 block of Joshua Avenue.
20th - Forgery: False Checks/Records/Cert., 24300 block of Tamarisk Avenue.
26th - Vehicle Theft, 27200 block of Boron Frontage Road.
