For the last three weeks, we’ve brought you the stories of borax, kernite and colemanite; this is the story of ulexite which is also found in the high desert and concludes our 4-part story on the many minerals found within the high desert region. The following information is according to Wikipedia, Mineralogical Magazine, the Manual of Mineralogy, Ulexite at Web Mineral, Ulexite in the Handbook of Mineralogy and Natural Fiber Optic Bundle: a video of Ulexite.
ULEXITE - also known as TV rock is a mineral occurring in silky white rounded crystalline masses or in parallel fibers. The natural fibers of ulexite conduct light along their long axes by internal reflection; the mineral was named after German chemist George Ludwig Ulex who first discovered it. Ulexite is a borate material because its formula contains boron and oxygen; Borate minerals are formed when boron bearing solutions caused from the leaching of pyroclastic rocks flow into isolated basins where evaporation then takes place; over time, borates deposit and form into stratified layers. Ulexite occurs in salt playas and dry saline lakes in association with large-scale gypsum deposits and Na-Ca borates. There are no known polymorphs of ulexite nor does it form a solid solution series with any other minerals. Ulexite does in fact, dissolve and decompose in hot water.
Ulexite has been recognized as a valid mineral since 1840 after George Ludwig Ulex provided the first chemical analysis of the mineral; in 1857 Henry How, a professor at King's College in Windsor Nova Scotia discovered borate minerals in the gypsum deposits of the lower Carboniferous evaporate deposit in the Atlantic Provinces of Canada where he noted the presence of a fibrous borate that he termed natro-boro calcite which was actually ulexite.
In 1940, a gentleman by the name of Murdoch examined the crystallography of ulexite; the same was done in 1959 by Clark and Christ and their study; just like Murdoch, provided the first pattern X-ray diffraction analysis of ulexite. In 1963, ulexites remarkable fiber optic qualities were explained by Weichel-Moore and Potter; their study highlighted the existence and nature of mineral structures exhibiting technologically required characteristics and in 1964, Clark and Christ described the correct structure of ulexite.
Ulexite is also known as TV rock due to its unusual optical characteristics; the fibers of ulexite act as optical fibers, transmitting light along the links by internal reflection. When a piece of ulexite is cut with flat polished faces perpendicular to the orientation of the fibers, a good quality specimen will display an image of whatever surface is adjacent to its other side. The fiber optic- effect is the result of the polarization of light into slow and fast rays within each fiber; the internal reflection of the slow ray and refraction of the fast ray into the slow ray of an adjacent fiber.
The boron concentration of ulexite is commercially significant because boron compounds are used in producing materials for many branches of industry such as manufacturing of fiberglass, heat-resistant glasses, Pyrex cookware, car headlights and laboratory glassware.
High concentrations of economically significant boron minerals generally occur in arid areas that have a history of volcanism; ulexite is mined predominantly from the U.S. Borax mine in Boron, Calif.
