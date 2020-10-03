An officer-involved shooting in Mojave left one person dead Friday night, Oct. 2, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
A KCSO deputy was on patrol in the Mojave area near K and Mono streets when he initiated a traffic stop around 9:10 p.m. The deputy had a brief conversation with the adult male driver before the deputy returned to his vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, the driver fled on foot a short distance then returned to his vehicle and reached inside before charging at the officer. The incident resulted in the deputy discharging his service weapon on the man.
Medical aid was called to the scene but the suspect was reported dead at the scene. An investigation found a firearm discovered on the scene of the shooting.
The suspect’s vehicle also held a female adult and two juveniles who were in the car during the traffic stop. All three were uninjured during the shooting, as was the deputy.
The identity of the suspect will be withheld pending notification by the Coroner’s Office.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
