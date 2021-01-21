Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) WIC participants can now complete their nutrition education online using wichealth.org, a patented, online website designed to meet the nutrition education needs of California WIC participants.
Nutrition education is an essential part of the California WIC program, according to CAPK.
“The nutrition education program at CAPK WIC adds vitality and meaning to the services WIC provides,” said Ruth Bliss, R.D., Nutrition Education Coordinator for CAPK WIC. “The knowledge gained here extends over a lifetime. WIC emphasizes the important balance of good nutrition and physical activity from pregnancy, through infancy, and up to age five. In addition, WIC supports the nutritional health of the pregnant and postpartum woman by teaching healthy habits for life.”
Previously, CAPK WIC provided nutrition education in-person and through the phone. Now, CAPK WIC participants have the option to access wichealth.org at any time and place with the ability to access the internet, which is convenient during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This tool has proven to be so timely during the pandemic. WIC participants have access to over 40 lessons which they can do in the safety of their homes,” Bliss said.
Through goal setting, WIC helps participants make positive changes in their dietary and physical activity habits. Monthly, consistent nutrition messages help WIC participants decide for themselves what healthy habits they would like to change, how they will approach this change, and when they will begin. Wichealth.org is available to all WIC participants at no cost to them.
CAPK WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, supplemental food benefits, and referrals to community services to pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and children under five years of age who live in California. If you currently receive Medi-Cal, CalFresh, or CalWORKS benefits, you may qualify for WIC. CAPK WIC has offices throughout Kern and San Bernardino Counties.
To apply for WIC or to learn more about the program, call (866) 327-3074 or visit www.capkwic.org. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
