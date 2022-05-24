BORON - Calling all vendors in the Boron, Desert Lake, North Edwards and Ariel Acres area; the Twenty Mule Team Museum is sponsoring the first-ever Boron Farmer's Market which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Twenty Mule Team Museum; located at 29629 Twenty Mule Team Road in downtown Boron. Vendors from around the area are welcome to come out and show their wares, meet other vendors and take in the sights of the first ever event. There's no fee for vendor space however, vendors must bring their own displays, chairs, tables and shade. Set-up time for the event starts at 8am and all vendors must be ready before 8:45am. The event runs from 9am - 1pm on the grounds of the museum.
Scheduled vendors include jewelry, handmade crafts, food, fresh vegetables, live plants, bath bombs, scentsy products and many more. The event is slated to take place on a monthly basis and any vendors wishing to exhibit/sell their products are asked to contact Debi Hernandez at 1-760-762-5810 or come to the Twenty Mule Team Museum and fill out a vendor form during normal operating hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.