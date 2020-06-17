ROSAMOND -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Department detectives shot and killed a man late Wednesday afternoon in Rosamond, according to that agency's reports.
The man was later identified as Terron Boone, the the half-brother of Robert Fuller, a young black who was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last week. The identity was confirmed by Jamon Hicks, the attorney for the Fuller family.
LASD press officers said the the shooting occurred during a kidnapping and assault investigation, which is being handled by the sheriff department's major crimes unit.
LASD did not identify the fatally shot man as Boone. Los Angeles County court records indicated that he was charged Tuesday with several criminal counts, including assault, domestic violence and false imprisonment.
The shooting occurred at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of 15th Street West.
LASD stated that detectives were tracking a suspect wanted for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon when they identified the man matching the suspect's description in a car being driven by a woman. A 7-year-old girl was also in the vehicle.
Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.
Detectices attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect opened the passenger door and began shooting at deputies, according the LASD reports. Deputies returned fire, killing the man and injuring the woman driver.
The child was uninjured, according to the sheriff's department.
LASD stated that the detectives were not wearing cameras, but is trying to recover footage from home surveillance systems in the area. Survellience video was initially posted on social media by the Rosamond Community Watchdog news group. The footage showed multiple vehicles following an SUV into an apartment complex.
Voices shouted "hands up! before shots could be heard.
Hicks, the Fuller family's laser, said in a statement that the family and legal team would not comment on the incident.
“The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected. Our prayers remain with the Fuller family,” Hicks said in a statement.
The shooting death follows the death of Fuller, discovered June 10 in the Palmdale park. Sheriff's reports showed initial cause as suicide, but later opted to launch a full investigation following protests along with the FBI and California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office.
