CALIF. CITY - The Victory Baptist Church was the place to be on March 14th; that's where the SNIPS Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic was held; the event was free and open to all Calif. City residents who wanted their pets spayed or neutered.
According to a Facebook posting from Diane Perry who is a volunteer at the Calif. City Animal Shelter, 28 pets were altered during this event in order to reduce the number of unwanted pets coming into the animal shelters or being abandoned.
"Thank you Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Animal Services and SNIPS Bus Spay/Neuter Inperative Project for hosting this event for California City residents; additional thanks to Pastor Ron Smith for use of their facility and parking area and to Blvd Espresso & Drive Thru for the burritos and sandwiches. The SNIPS team really appreciated and loved them" Diane said on a Facebook post.
The bus rolled into Calif. City around 7am and finished up around 2:30pm and another clinic is scheduled for March 28th.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Diane Perry for keeping us in the loop, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Animal Services, SNIPS Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic, Pastor Ron Smith and the Victory Baptist Church, Blvd Espresso & Drive Thru and the community of Calif. City. Hope to see everyone again soon.
