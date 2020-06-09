The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Jordan Knowles was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on May 1st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
26-year old Alexx Armenta was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff) on May 2nd on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft.
56-year old Randal C. Lane was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on May 4th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence.
46-year old Ronald Wagner was arrested in Los Angeles County (Industry Sheriff) on May 7th on Suspicion of Transport a Controlled Substance.
43-year old Shayne Wooldridge was arrested on May 10th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and Carrying a Switchblade upon Person.
36-year old Marc E. Mcclay was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 7th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
40-year old Robert Kullrich was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 15th on Suspicion of Burglary.
30-year old Salvador Vargas was arrested in Orange County (Capistrano CHP) on May 15th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; he was arrested again in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on May 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
31-year old Mitchell Burkhart was arrested in El Dorado County (El Dorado County Sheriff) on May 17th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant/Throw Substance at Vehicle and Remove or Alter Federal or State Regulated Markings from Firearm.
21-year old Peyton Kroeger was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Intoxicated in Public.
29-year old Kdoy Hacker was arrested in Butte County (Butte County Sheriff) on May 24th on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles.
61-year old David Wayne Kanteman was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on May 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Transport a Controlled Substance.
29-year old Albert Fulmer was arrested on May 30th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.