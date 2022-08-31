The Aerospace Valley Air Show is an entirely new event dedicated to showcasing the best of STEM and aviation. Organized by the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, this event will be the first open house for the base in 13 years.
The weekend consists of a large STEM Expo with nearly 60 hands-on displays and activities, a large air show headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team, and several surprises you will have to see to believe! Crowd favorites such as a Kids Zone and beer garden round out the entertainment. General admission to show grounds is free to everyone.
2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force, while October 14, 2022 marks 75 years of breaking the sound barrier over the sky above Edwards.
During this weekend, we will pay homage to both legacies with historic aircraft and sonic booms, mixed with the latest in cutting-edge aviation… You never know who will drop in from the desert sky!
