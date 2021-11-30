Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman, reminds the public that the first installment of your Kern County property tax will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021. In order to avoid a 10% late penalty, property tax payments must be submitted or postmarked on or before December 10, 2021.
Various methods of payment are available:
1) Via mail to: KCTTCPaymentCenter, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
2) Cash Payments: Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in-person payments.
3) Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for on-line payments. A service fee of 2% of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card usage. Electronic Checks can also be used for all on-line payments with zero fees. Please access our website for additional information.
Tax bills were mailed to all property owners whose addresses were on file with the County Assessor as of January 1, 2021. If you do not have your tax bill, you may request a substitute tax bill or you may obtain the amount of property tax due by calling (661) 868-3490 or by emailing ttc@kerncounty.com. Property tax and parcel information are also available on our website.
