Recently, I was asked if I could help raise funds to bring the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall to Kern County. I was totally unaware that the AV Wall Board had voted to retire the mobile wall in 2025! This might be an opportunity for another organization to continue this important work that was started by the AV Wall volunteers! Go to their website for further information: https://avwall.org They are an all-volunteer organization with a dedication to helping veterans through community service.
The AV Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. and was first established eighteen years ago, according to Mike Bertell, President of the AV Wall Board.
Please join me in supporting the Southern Kern Unified School District and community of Rosamond, as they host the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – AV Wall in Kern County. This is the first time the AV Wall has ever been displayed in Kern County!
There is considerable expense in moving, setting up, tearing down, security costs during the six days of display and your donations are greatly appreciated.
You may contact Robert Irving at 661.256.500 ext. 1125 for more detailed information. For the six day display expenses will be more than $10,000.
Please give what you can. All checks: Payable to Southern Kern Unified School District
Donations are tax deductible.
The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display November 7 to November 12, 2023 at Westpark Elementary School, 3600 Imperial Avenue, Rosamond, CA. A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held in front of the wall on November 11th.
Host: Southern Kern Unified School District and the community of Rosamond.
AV Wall History –
The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – AV wall is a grassroots effort conceived, funded, and built by the citizens of the Antelope Valley and was dedicated in 2009.
The AV Wall is maintained and traveled by an all-volunteer organization. It is one of only five traveling walls in the United States and the only one based on the west coast.
The AV Wall is engraved with the names of more than 58,300 men and women who gave their lives or remain missing.
If you would like to mail in a donation, the mailing address is:
Southern Kern Unified
c/o Business Dept.
2601 Rosamond Blvd.
Rosamond, CA 93560
Point of Contact for receiving funds for this event is:
Robert Irving
Chief Business Officer
Southern Kern Unified School District
2601 Rosamond Blvd.
Rosamond, CA 93560
P: (661) 256-5000 x1125
