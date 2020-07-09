The Kern County election cycle leading up to the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, July 13 when candidates can start pulling forms and filing for local offices. The filing period ends Aug. 7.
Seats are open for California City city council, Mojave Unified School District board of trustees, Southern Kern Unified School District board of trustees, Mojave Air and Spaceport board of directors, Muroc Unified School District board of trustees, Rosamond's Community Services District and Municipal Advisory Council, the East kern Health care District and the Mojave Public Utilities District.
California City council seats
Four seats on the council are up for election this year, according to City Clerk Denise Hilliker.
— Mayor's Seat, for two-year term
— Two four-year council seats
— One two-year council seat.
Mayor Chuck McGuire's seat, which a is a two-year term, is up for election.
Also open for election are two council seats for a full four-year term and a third seat which will serve the remaining two years of a term.
The two four-year terms are currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris, who was elected in November 2016 Councilmember Bill Smith, who was appointed in February to serve out the remaining term after then-Mayor Pro Tem Gene Stump resigned in December 2019.
The two year seat is held by Councilmember Ron Smith, who was appointed to fill a seat left vacant by Tami Johnson after she resigned in June 2019 due to medical reasons. The council appointed Smith to serve until the Nov. 3 election, foregoing the costs of a special election. The term ends at the end of 2022.
If an incumbent does not file by the end of the Aug. 3 nomination period the filing deadline is extended until Aug. 12 for that particular seat.
Candidate filing will be done by appointments with the City Clerk's office as a safeguard to limit the spread of COVID-19. Contact City Clerk Denise Hilliker at cityclerk@californiacity-ca.gov for more information regarding the process.
Should a person be seen in person, social distancing of six feet will be practiced and a mask required of all people. An orientation process may also be done remotely via Zoom.
Special districts
For all other elections, the Kern County Elections Division handles candidate filings. Declarations of Candidacy for eligible candidates desiring to file may be obtained from the Elections Division, 1115 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, or by email request to candidatefiling@kerncounty.com commencing on July 13, 2020, and shall be filed with the Elections Division no later than 5:00 p.m. August 7, 2020.
Candidates have any questions, please call Kern County AuditorController-County
Clerk office at (661) 868-3590 or 1-800-452-8683.
Three Mojave Air and Space Port board seats are open: those of President David Evans and directors Terry Allred and Andrew Parker.
MUSD's President Larry Adams and Trustee Toni Evans are up for election.
Mojave Public Utility District's seats up for election are those of President Pro Tem Al Hansen and board members David Adams and Victor Yaw.
Muroc Unified School District will see three seats up for election this year: Trustee Area No. 1, Office A in North Edwards, held by Deandra Gelardo; Amanda Gates, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, Office C at Edwards Air Force Base; and Board Clerk Matt Carter, who serves Trustee Area No. 3, Office D in Boron.
For Southern Kern Unified, the seats of board president Yolanda Sanchez, Vice President Larry Tanksley and Clerk Carol Robinson are up for election. Tanksley was appointed to his current seat.
Rosamond CSD's board will see the seats of Director Byron Glennan and Director Gregory Washington up for election.
Rosamond's Municipal Advisory Council will see the seats of members Dennis Shoffner and James Johnson, both appointed, and Donna Morris up for election.
East Kern Health Care District's three seats up for election are those of President Shirley Heathman, Vice President Robert Smith and Director Connie Bentley.
The requirements to run for any of the seats include living within boundaries of the area the district serves. For example, only California City residents living and registered to vote within the city limits can run for a council seat.
