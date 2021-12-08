Today in Closed Session, The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Mr. Peter Kang as the next Kern County Public Defender, effective December 18, 2021.
Mr. Kang has 19 years of experience with the Public Defender’s Office, serving as Chief Deputy Public Defender from 2013 - 2018 and as the Assistant Public Defender since 2018.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Prior to joining the Kern County Public Defender’s Office, Mr. Kang served in the United States Air Force as Captain and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Chief of Military Justice and Chief of Claims.
Mr. Kang has the background and experience the County needs to provide high quality legal representation to Kern County residents while respecting their tax dollars.
He replaces Ms. Pam Singh, who submitted her resignation as Public Defender to the Board on September 28, 2021. However, Ms. Singh will continue her work representing those most in need as a Deputy Public Defender.
The Board congratulates Mr. Kang on his appointment and is extremely proud to welcome him as Kern County’s Public Defender.
For additional inquiries, please contact Ally Soper at (661) 308-6805
