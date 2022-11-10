Everybody around the world has heard of Borax in some way, shape or form; heck, they’ve even used the product in some way or another to. How many of you know the story behind the “King of Borax”; well, during the 150th birthday celebration of Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium in Boron, I got a chance to meet the grandson of Mr. Francis Marion Smith and he asked me if I could write a story about the life of his grandfather. After careful research, I found what I needed in order to write the following story for him. The following research is from Wikipedia, “Legends of America"-Francis “Borax” Marion Smith, the Rio-Tinto Company website, “The Great Desert Railroad Race” documentary by Ted Faye, Francis Marion Smith: Autobiographical Notes on his Early Life, Death Valley National Park and the National Mining Hall of Fame: Francis Marion Smith.
Francis Marion Smith also known as "Borax Smith" and the "Borax King" was an American miner, business magnate and civil builder in the Mojave Desert, the San Francisco Bay area and Oakland Calif. Mr. Smith created the extensive interurban public transit Key System that operated in Oakland, the East Bay area and San Francisco and was the founder of Pacific Coast Borax Company (see previous story), the Borate & Daggett Railroad (more in a later story) and the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad (more in a later story).
Francis Marion Smith was born in Richmond Wisconsin on February 2, 1846 where he remained until graduating from Milton College; at the age of 21, Mr. Smith left Wisconsin to prospect for mineral wealth in the American West by starting in the state of Nevada. While working as a woodcutter in 1872, Mr. Smith discovered a rich supply of ulexite at Teel’s Marsh which is near a town he later founded called Marietta, Nevada. Mr. Smith staked a claim then started a company with his brother Julius Smith and established a borax works at the edge of the marsh to concentrate the borax crystals and separate them from dirt and other impurities. An article in the 1877 issue of Scientific American reported that the Smith brothers shipped their product in a 30-ton load using two large wagons with a third wagon for food and water drawn by a 24-mule team for 160 miles across the Great Basin Desert from Marietta to the nearest central Pacific Railroad siding in Wadsworth Nevada. While continuing his work at Teel’s Marsh, Smith acquired properties at Columbus March and Fish Lake; Smith bought out his brothers share in 1884; as reduced operations continued at Teel’s Marsh, Smith focused his attention and borax mining in Death Valley and the 20-Mule Team Canyon Mine in the Amargosa Mountain Range which was due east. In 1890, another local miner by the name of William Tell Coleman owned the Harmony Borax Works and due to financial hardship, Coleman sold the Harmony Borax Works to Smith which included the holdings in western Nevada, the Death Valley Region and the Calico Mountains near Yermo. Mr. Smith then consolidated them with his own holdings to form the Pacific Coast Borax Company in 1890. The Pacific Coast Borax Company then established and aggressively promoted the 20-mule team borax brand and trademark which was named after the 20-mule teams that Coleman had used from 1883 to 1889 in order to transport borax out of Death Valley to the closest railroad located in Mojave Calif.
Activity at the Harmony Borax Works in Death Valley ceased with the development of the richer colemanite borax deposits at Borate in the Calico Mountains which was discovered in 1882 and began operations in the 1890 then continued until 1907; hauling of the mineral to the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad was done again by 20-mule teams but they were retired as soon as Mr. Smith completed the 12-mile-long Borate and Daggett Railroad. When the deposits at Borate were nearly depleted, work began in Death Valley Junction to develop nearby claims at what became known as the Lila C. Mine in 1907; again, long mule teams were used in the early years while Mr. Smith constructed the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad connecting with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad across the Mojave River in Kelso Dunes at Ludlow Calif.
Mr. Smith joined forces with a man by the name of Richard C. Baker (more in a later story) in 1899 and formed the Borax Consolidated Ltd and together they formed a multinational mining conglomerate in which Mr. Smith had the controlling interest. Mr. Baker expanded the company's foreign acquisitions in Italy, Turkey and South America; he was also largely responsible for capitally financing the corporation's expansion. Mr. Smith purchased the boric acid mineral rights at the Suckow Claims in Boron, Calif. while operating at Borate; the incorporation of Borax Consolidated Ltd included the Sterling Borax Company and the Suckow property and although it was never developed by Smith’s Pacific Coast Borax Company, his corporate successors have obtained all their borax minerals from the Suckow claims for more than 75 years and the estimated remaining deposits will last for nearly as long. The Suckow property in Boron is now California’s largest open pit mine and is also the largest borax mine in the entire world where almost half of the world’s borates are currently mined.
Mr. Smith became financially overextended in 1913 and had to turn over his assets to creditors who refused to extend new loans; after winning a lawsuit to protect his wife's interest in his silver mine in Tonopah Nevada, he acquired mineral rights to a large section of Searles Lake (see previous story) in the Searles Valley over the Panamint Range from Death Valley in northern San Bernardino County. It was also during this time that Mr. Smith outbid the new owners of his company for the rights to a rich borax discovery in Nevada's Muddy Mountains near Callville Wash which is located north of present-day Lake Mead and south of Muddy Mountain; Mr. Smith called the new claim the “Anniversary Mine” because the claims were acquired on the anniversary of his marriage to his second wife Evelyn. Mr. Smith took the profits from the Anniversary Mine claim and developed the Searles Lake deposits; a young chemist by the name of Henry Helmers discovered a profitable process for refining the lake brines into marketable products and that's when Mr. Smith then built the Trona Railway (see previous story) which is a short line railroad to ship the product to the Union Pacific Railroad connection at Searles, Calif.; the operations and railroad are now under the direction of Searles Valley Minerals. This would be Mr. Smith’s last adventure in mining.
Mr. Smith began accumulating parcels of land in Oakland CA that became the estate called Arbor Villa in 1882. Mr. Smith and his first wife Molly moved into Oak Hall which is a mansion they had built on the estate around 1895. They also built an estate in Shelter Island, New York which they named Pres DeLeau. In 1893, Mr. Smith commissioned America's first reinforced concrete building known as the Pacific Coast Borax company refinery in Alameda CA in 1896; Mr. Smith acquired an estate and constructed a mansion across the street from MacArthur Park Blvd. which is the location of the Oakland High School current campus; this is where he lived until three years prior to his death in 1931. Mr. Smith built his first railroad known as the Borate Daggett Railroad only to ship borax; later, he created the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad not only to ship borax, but also with an eye on the ore and passengers from the boomtown of Rhyolite, Nevada in the Bullfrog Mining District. This line was built in direct competition with the copper king William A. Clark who owned the Las Vegas and Tonopah Railroad. In 1895, Mr. Smith formed a partnership with Franks C. Havens called the Realty Syndicate which developed projects including the Key System which is a major urban and suburban commuter train ferry and streetcar system serving the East Bay area of San Francisco, Idora Park the Key Route Inn and the Claremont Hotel.
During his lifetime Mr. Smith was involved in significant charitable and community events; he frequently made his Oakland and Shelter Island estates available for fundraising activities involving his children in running games and booths. Mr. Smith served as an Electoral College Presidential Elector in the 1912 election. After suffering a major stroke in 1928 at the age of 82, Mr. Smith moved with his second wife from their Oakland mansion and estate into a smaller residence across Lake Merritt in the Adams Point neighborhood; prior to moving, several large pieces of the estates gardens had been sold on which more modest homes were built and with the stock market crash of 1929 no buyer could be found for the remaining estate; shortly after his death the mansion was demolished after many remarkable and marketable fixtures were removed and sold. Mr. Smith died peacefully in Oakland Calif. on August 27, 1931 and is buried in the Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland along "Millionaire Row".
Mr. Smith left a legacy which included financing the construction and operation of 13 residential homes in order to accommodate orphaned girls according to his first wife's desire; each home had a housemother selected by Mrs. Smith who was directed to provide a normal home life for the girls under her care has also provided a social hall called the "Home Club" which was located on the site of the of the current Oakland High School. The residential homes were operated for several decades and many remain standing. When the state assumed care for orphans, the Mary R. Smith Trust was redirected to providing nursing education for qualified young women. The archives wing at the Western Railway Museum is named after Francis Marion Smith; the museum is located in Solano County and includes several operating streetcars and transbay trains that operated on the Key Systems Line, a stretch of land on Park Blvd. in Oakland donated by Mr. Smith and his wife is now known as Francis Marion Smith Park, Death Valley's Smith Mountain in the Amargosa Range is named in his honor; on Shelter Island, New York, Smith Street and Smith Cove are named for him and the Smith-Ransome Japanese- Bridge at Pres DeLeau is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.