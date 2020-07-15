Edwards Air Force Base officials have announced a traffic incident resulting in the death of one active duty Air Force Airman on Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 14.
The name of the deceased has not been released, pending next of kin notification. The incident is under investigation and this page will be updated as more information is made avaiiable.
