Resource Guide: Federal Contract Opportunities for Small Business

August 26, 2020 | View Online

Last week, Congressman Kevin McCarthy held events to promote federal opportunities for local small businesses, including one in collaboration with Congressman Mike Garcia (CA-25) and NASA, and another with military installations in East Kern.

The call with NASA, which you can find here, was an opportunity for local residents and small businesses to learn more about possible contracting opportunities to support NASA’s endeavors, including the Artemis Program.

The East Kern small business call presented a chance for members of the community to receive an update directly from base officials about earthquake rebuilding efforts, in addition to small business opportunities supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and Edwards Air Force Base. You can find updated information about the earthquake rebuilding efforts at NAWS China Lake here.

 

Both calls provided information regarding potential federal contracting opportunities for small businesses, but any local small business owner interested in receiving more information can do so by contacting the following:  

NASA Armstrong

China Lake

Edwards AFB

Procurement Technical Assistance Center

  • The Procurement Technical Assistance Center provides guidance on how to conduct business with the federal government. 
  • Enrique Gonzalez, Program Manager

