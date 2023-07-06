CALIF. CITY - Thanks to the Board of State and Community Corrections, the California City Police Department received a grant in order to fund the city's first police Wellness program. The Wellness program is a first for the California City Police Department and Police Chief Jesse Hightower couldn't be happier.
California City Police Chief Jesse Hightower is trying something new; it's called Cordico which is an app in which police officers can download, and they can get connected to resources around the city.
“Officer health and mental wellness is a topic of discussion for police departments across the nation and the app releases the stigma of ‘I can't talk to somebody’, or ‘if I talk to someone, I'm a weaker person or I'm a weaker officer’ and asking for help is difficult.” Chief Hightower said.
Chief Hightower, who is now in his eighth month of service in California City, wants to make changes to improve the department for his officers and for the community. “When I became police chief, I sat down with almost everyone in the organization and had a one-on-one conversation; I've been in law enforcement for almost 22 years now and the differences from when I started to where we are now are totally different. You didn't discuss how you were feeling back then, and you never got those feelings out. I’m really trying to show people a different way of policing.”
According to Chief Hightower, the program he is implementing provides current, new and retired officers, employees and their families with resources throughout Calif. City such as peer support, articles, and a direct connection to therapists and chaplains; the app also keeps track of what the users look for and is completely confidential.
“There’s a directory on the bottom for employee aid such as articles, mental health articles and fitness articles and they recently partnered with Echelon front” Chief Hightower added.
Two years ago, the Bakersfield City Police Department implemented a Cordico Shield app and Wellness Coordinator Sergeant Verion Coleman said that anonymity is a huge part of it. According to Coleman, “a lot of times officers don't want people to know that they're going through stuff, so the way they use it is everybody's username and passcode is the same; that way, they won't know who's saying or doing what or looking into what; we tailored our training so that if people are on the app searching for ‘alcohol’, then we need to bring someone in to talk about alcohol training”.
In 2022, the Bakersfield City Police Department had 589 downloads of the app with over 5000 hits, Coleman said that the most commonly used apps include Peer Support, Therapist Finder, Get Help Now and Chaplains; he also said that this kind of information benefits the department as a whole; Chief Hightower is hoping he can bring the same positive impacts to his department in Calif. City
