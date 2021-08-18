The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
49-year old Anderson Jackson was arrested in Mono County (Bridgeport CHP) on June 25th on Suspicion of Speed exceeding 15 MPH w/Commercial Vehicle.
48-year old Tiffany Hamilton was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Tenika Morris was arrested on July 6th on Suspicion of Failure to Appear on Felony Charge and Arson: Property.
37-year old Ricardo Chavarria was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substance, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
33-year old Jimmie Combs was arrested on July 14th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
42-year old Randy Foley was arrested on July 15th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
24-year old Draesan Czechowski was arrested on July 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
34-year old Chritian Davis was arrested on July 18th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Drive w/out License, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
38-year old Rian Brooks was arrested on July 18th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence; he was arrested again on July 19th on Suspicion of Trespass by Driving on Private Property.
40-year old Timothy Mattson was arrested on July 21st on Suspicion of Battery.
43-year old Timothy Finamore was arrested on July 20th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Threats of Violence and Trespass on Closed Lands.
40-year old John Sparks was arrested on July 24th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Violation of Probation.
30-year old Amanda Buchheim was arrested on July 27th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.