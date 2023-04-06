Las Vegas, Nevada - Meister Bros Racing,
a Can Am UTV Pro Turbo race team, recently competed in the historic Mint 400 race, and it was a race they won't soon forget. The team, led by driver Cameron Meister and co-driver Shamous Smith, had a dramatic start to the race, as their car was involved in
a serious accident just 100 yards into the race.
Despite the high-speed crash that
sent their car flying 15 feet in the air and crashing back to the ground, Meister and Smith emerged from the wreckage with only minor injuries. Meister was rushed to a nearby trauma unit, but was released within two hours with a clean bill of health. The car,
built by Lone Star Racing, held up as intended and protected the team during the hard impact.
One of the reasons why Meister and
Smith were able to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries was due to the use of neck restraints that kept their necks in place during the crash. These restraints played a crucial role in protecting their spinal cords and necks from severe injuries.
The Meister Bros Racing team would
like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Mint 400, the safety crew who quickly removed them from the car, and the Martelli brothers for always putting the racers' safety and well-being first. Their prompt and professional response helped ensure that
Meister and Smith received the care they needed after the accident.
Although the team's car suffered some
damage, including two small cracks in the front bumper, the equipment held up well overall. The Meister Bros Racing team is known for their high-quality equipment and impressive skills, and they showed their resilience by quickly prepping the car for the upcoming
Best in the Desert Silver State 300 race in April.
The father of Cameron, Josh Meister,
one of the team's drivers, expressed relief that the team was able to walk away from the accident with only minor injuries. "I'm just glad they are okay and they get to race another day doing what they love. Can't wait to see them back in action," he said.
Fans of Meister Bros Racing are
eagerly anticipating the team's next race and are no doubt proud of their performance at the Mint 400, which only reinforces the team's reputation for excellence in the racing world.
