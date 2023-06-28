Kern County, CA. - June 28, 2023 – At 10 and 8 years old, Olivia and Auggie Wara already recognized the need for kindness in Kern County. Together, with their grandmother Becky, they decided to create a lemonade stand in their neighborhood. Becky picked fresh lemons for the refreshing beverage, and Olivia and Auggie sold the lemonade for three hours outside of their home. When they finished, they had earned $200 from their hard work. When Becky asked Olivia what she wanted to do with their day’s proceeds, she said that she wanted to give it to a good cause. She said she wanted to help animals. So Olivia, Auggie, and their grandmother Becky headed down to the Kern County Animal Shelter to donate the financial fruits of their labor.
KCAS reached out to SNIP (Spay Neuter Imperative Project) Mobile Spay and Neuter, who generously agreed to discount their services by about 97% so that Olivia and Auggie’s $200 could be used to support the spaying or neutering of 25-30 of our community’s pets. Generosity, collaboration, and recognition of a worthy cause will result in potentially thousands of offspring being avoided that could otherwise have contributed to more puppies and kittens entering our shelters.
SNIP founder Melanie Scherer states, “SNIP has been in Kern County now for approximately four years. We are running and operating two mobile units every month and averaging approximately 900 to 1,000 pets being fixed every month throughout communities in need in Kern County. We love seeing our youth understanding and learning the importance of spaying and neutering our pets! Spay and neuter saves lives.” KCAS Director Nick Cullen said, “I have no doubt that both Olivia and Auggie are going to accomplish some big things in their lives. They already have, and they’re only 10 and 8!”
Olivia and Auggie’s spay and neuter clinic will be held Friday, July 7th, but signups began Wednesday June 28th at 12 noon. Appointments are limited, and the link for appointments can be found at Kern County Animal Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KernCountyAnimalServices. A maximum of 2 appointments per household, pets must be between 2 months and 7 years old, pets must be in good health, and proof of residency in unincorporated Kern County must be provided.
About Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services is one of the largest organizations in the Central Valley that rescues, houses and cares for lost and abandoned animals annually, enforces animal-related laws and acts to prevent cruelty to animals. For more information visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
About SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter
The SNIP Bus (Spay Neuter Imperative Project) is a 501(c)(3) low-cost mobile spay and neuter clinic. The bus works to actively prevent the suffering and death of unwanted animals due to overpopulation. The bus is independently funded through generous sponsors.
