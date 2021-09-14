View Online
 
  
Media Alert: The Rose That Grew From Concrete:
Kern County Library Kicks Off the 2021 One Book Project
 
 
WHAT: Join us online LIVE on Zoom for the 2021 One Book Project Kickoff and Virtual Press Conference. The 2021 title, A Dream Called Home by Reyna Grande, invites the community to discuss the themes of immigration and assimilation. Join speakers including Dreamers, representatives from the Library, and CSUB's First Year Experience as they share their success stories. Enjoy hearing from speaker Leo Ayala, Assistant Director of Student Life at Bakersfield College, and LUPE Student Representative, Edith Mata, President, and Marcela Gamino, EOPS staff member. Information about the 2-month long program can be found on KCLonebook.org.
 
WHEN: Wednesday, September 15 @ 12pm
 
WHERE: Attendees must register online to receive zoom link / program invite
 
WHO: Kern County community members of all ages; especially those interested in book clubs, discussions, cultural events, and adult programming
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Lynne Kemmer, lynne.kemmer@kernlibrary.org
 
 
For more information, call 661.868.0701 or email info@kernlibrary.org.  

