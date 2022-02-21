MOJAVE - A Lancaster man who was arrested on weapons charges in Rosamond has been sentenced; 28-year old Cameron Perry of Lancaster was sentenced when he appeared on Feb. 10th in a Mojave courtroom.
As we reported on Jan. 20th; Perry was arrested after a call for service came into the Kern County Sheriff's dispatch center for Domestic Violence in the early morning hours of Jan. 3rd. The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Elberta Street in Rosamond; when deputies arrived, they contacted the victim and during their investigation; Perry was named a suspect. Kern County Sheriff's deputies located Perry nearby in a parked vehicle and arrested him without incident. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located an unregistered firearm and 2 high-capacity magazines; they also discovered that Perry was a felon and prohibited from owning and/or possessing firearms. Perry was booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield for the weapons charges and 2 active Misdemeanor warrants.
Perry appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Jan. 5th where he was formally charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EF. 4/12); a Pre-Preliminary Hearing was heard on Jan. 13th where Perry pled No Contest to the charge of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and the other charges were dismissed; Perry received a sentence of 180 days in jail w/53 days credit, fined $440 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years. Perry has since been released from custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.