An exciting Plane Crazy Saturday is planned for Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. As well as our usual ‘Historic Aircraft Display Day,’ we are happy to present ‘JB’ Brown, vice president and Chief Oper- ating Officer, National Test Pilot School, Mojave Air & Spaceport.
National Test Pilot School is located at the Mojave Air and Space Port and is incorporated in the state of California as a not- for-profit civilian educational institution.
The School was estab- lished in 1981 and has been in continuous operation for the 39 years since. The school meets the flight test training needs of both the United States and international aerospace communities.
NTPS students and
customers come from a variety of backgrounds including military organizations, aerospace industry, governments, certification agencies, and even private citizens.
NTPS is the first test pilot in the world to be certified by European Aviation Safety Agency and recognized by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots. Graduates of the one-year Professional Course earn a Certificate as a Test Pilot or Flight Test Engineer.
As an accredited institution of higher learning, graduates also earn a Mas- ters Degree in Flight Test Engineering or Flight Test and Evaluation.
Mojave Air & Space- port Conference/Board Room – 11 a.m.
Seating Limited. Tickets at Mojave Transportation Museum table
Donation requested for talk
Email: info@mojave-
museum.org for rsvp or call (661) 824-2481
This is a historical aircraft display day and a FREE family ‘educational’ event – kids are especially welcome!
Local area pilots will display their unique one- of-a-kind and historic aircraft!
Fly in and display your aircraft and enjoy visiting with people who speak aviation!
Walk in traffic enter through Voyager Restaurant.
Bring your camera, take lots of photos and visit with some of Mojave Airport’s famous pilots!
Steve Rushford will be on hand in the Voyager Restaurant to sign Tax-exempt forms for pilots!
