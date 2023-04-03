-
50°
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Partly cloudy and windy. High 49F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 2:32 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Calif. City Council Member Censured during March 28th Meeting
- Around Kern County Episode 58
- 3 Men Arrested after Search Warrant Served in Rosamond
- Californians Spring into Action to Remove Litter, Beautify Neighborhoods during Clean California Community Days Events
- Mojave Community Queens crowned for 2023
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Softball Week 6
- The Story of the Big and Little Petroglyph Canyons
- Mojave Desert News Sports Desk High School Baseball Week 6
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- East Kern Community Spotlight; Rosamond Dry Lake, Piute Ponds and Cuddeback Lake
- Trial underway For missing boys
- Advisory Message: Neenach/Rosamond area- Arrests for large-scale methamphetamine conversion lab
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Feb.
- California City Blvd Clean-up
- Mojave Community Queens crowned for 2023
- 3 Men Arrested after Search Warrant Served in Rosamond
- URGENT- California City- Wanted
- Incident Report-Neuralia Road Structure Fire
- Calif. City Council Special Meeting Highlights from March 20th
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.