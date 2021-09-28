In 1946, 13 members of the National Advisory Committee of Aeronautics (NACA) were sent to Muroc Army Airfield in the California Mojave Desert determined to achieve supersonic flight.

In less than two years, the NACA helped achieve the first supersonic flight with the X-1 aircraft. Fast forward 75 years, and that NACA outpost is NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, and it is preparing to take the X-59 SuperSonic Technology aircraft into the same skies.

Aside from work in aeronautics research and contributing to aeronautical technologies and aviation safety, the center also conducts work in space transportation and has a key role in many Earth and space science missions.

To celebrate 75 years of innovation, milestones, and discoveries on September 30th, NASA Armstrong will have special anniversary materials released throughout the year. There will be playing cards, planners, and limited prints of the Flights of Discovery coffee table style book produced, as well as an interactive online version.

A special edition of NASA Armstrong’s X-Press E-Pub will highlight the center’s work with interactive features. Stickers, patches and pins with the 75th anniversary logo will be available at events the center supports. 

The 75th anniversary webpage will include images of NASA Armstrong that were part of an exhibit previously on display at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History in Lancaster, California. The snapshots in time show how the center works to advance science and technology through flight.

A 75th Anniversary video series focuses on a variety of subjects and will be published monthly on social media. In addition, Wallpaper Wednesdays will be posted twice a month to give people an opportunity to download different images that can be used as wallpaper on your device, or a fun background to use on video calls and virtual meetings.  

To learn more: https://nasa.gov/centers/armstrong/about/75years/index.html

 

For additional photos or interview opportunities please contact Laura Peterson at laura.f.peterson@nasa.gov or Megan Person at megan.person@nasa.gov

 

