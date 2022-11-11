EAST KERN COUNTY - Several special event days are taking place all across East Kern County libraries during the month of November; here are the libraries and events and just as a reminder, all branches of the Kern County Library will be closed on Nov. 24th which is Thanksgiving.
BORON - The Boron Branch of the Kern County Library will be holding a Thank A Veteran Day all day on Nov. 4th along with Family Storytime and Family and Friends Board Games; storytime begins at 2pm and board games begin at 4pm then on Nov. 18th, teens will be able to get creative during Bookend Your Books and a Coloring Station for younger kids takes place all day.
CALIF. CITY - The Calif. City Branch of the Kern County Library will hold a Thank A Veteran Day on Nov. 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th; Family Storytime and Crafting begins at 11:30am. Thank a Veteran Day is where folks can come into the library and make a Veteran's Day card that will be given to a veteran of the Armed Forces throughout Kern County. The library will hold a Eat, Sleep,Craft (adults 19 and over) Day on Nov. 16th beginning at 4pm; a Toddler Time and Craft Day is scheduled for Nov. 17th beginning at 11:30am, Bookend Your Books Day is set for Nov. 23rd for teens and Bad Art Day is scheduled for Nov. 30th beginning at 4pm.
MOJAVE - The Mojave Branch of the Kern County Library hosted a Thank a Veteran Day, Young Adult Virtual Book Club and A Court of Thorns and Roses on Nov. 1st; they then held Family Storytime on Nov. 7th beginning at 11:30am, Teen Advisory Board at 3pm and Thank a Veteran Day all day. The library is scheduled to have Lego Club on Nov. 8th beginning at 4pm, Thank a Veteran all day and Children's Virtual Book Club: Maizy Chen's Last Chance beginning at 3pm. On Nov. 14th; it's Toddler Time and Craft beginning at 11:30am and Non-Fiction Virtual Book Club: Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee beginning at 5pm; Nov. 15th is Adult (19 +) Eat, Sleep, Craft beginning at 4pm, Nov. 21st is Family Storytime at 11:30am and Classics Virtural Book Club: To Kill a Mockingbird at 4pm, Nov. 22nd is Bookend Your Books at 4pm, Nov. 28th is Family Storytime and Craft at 11:30am and Graphic Novel Virtual Book Club: March: Book Three, then on Nov. 30th, Bad Art Night beginning at 4pm for teens and adults.
