The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of February according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 37 calls for service.
1st – Burglary from Vehicle, 2000 block of Buck Wheat Avenue, Battery on Person, 260 block of Sierra Hwy, Unlawful Use of Personal Information, 3800 block of Arbor Avenue and Missing Person, 3300 block of Carnation Street.
3rd – Battery on Police Officer, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3400 block of 15th Street.
4th – Towed – Registration, Desert Street and Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Desert Street.
6th – Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc, 2600 block of Cold Creek and Missing Person, 2700 block of 28th Street.
7th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy.
8th – Battery, 2100 block of Poplar Street.
9th – Attempted Carjacking, 3000 block of 25th Street.
10th – Robbery, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Desert Street.
11th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2900 block of Desert Street.
12th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd, Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 33000 block of 15th Street, Grand Theft: Money/Labor/Property over $950, 2600 block of Diamond Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1900 block of Locust Street.
14th – Battery on Person, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1000 block of Hastings and Battery on Person, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Missing Person, 2700 block of Summer Chase.
16th – Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 3700 block of Bottle Brush Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
18th – Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Desert Street and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
20th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1900 block of Locust Street.
23rd – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2100 block of Wind Current.
24th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Death: Other, 3200 block of 40th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.