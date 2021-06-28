It is basketball camp time in California City. Four straight years leading into Covid-19 (year 2020) California City High School thru Coach Ronald Fleming has provided a free basketball clinic open to all Mojave Unified School District children ages 6-18.
The CCHS Basketball Camp will run for two weeks Monday thru Friday; starting July 5th 2021-July 16th 2021. CCHS Basketball Camp will start at 8:00 am and end promptly at 4:00 pm. Here are additional things you need to know.
* Each camper will registered with proof of a recent physical examination.
* Each camper must come with their own water, snacks, food (breakfast and or lunch) and drink.
* Each camper must be able to use the restroom unassisted.
* Parents must provide emergency information and a number where they can be reached in case of an
emergency.
Note: The camp is not a babysitting service or a daycare center! Campers must be interested in participating in or learning the sport of basketball.
