CALIF. CITY - The SNIPS Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic made another stop in Calif. City on March 28th; the clinic took place at the parking area of the Victory Baptist Church from 7am - 2:30pm.
According to Diane Perry who is a volunteer at the Calif. City Animal Shelter, "The team rolled in around 7am and finished up around 2:30pm with much better weather than 2 weeks ago; 13 dogs and 5 cats were altered. The clinic is here to help reduce the number of unwanted pets ending up in shelters or being abandon by their owners to fend for themselves". The clinic was open to Calif. City residents wanting their pets spayed or neutered.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to thank Diane Perry for sharing this with us; Diane also wanted to thank Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Animal Services and SNIPS Mobile Clinic for hosting this event, Pastor Ron Smith of the Victory Baptist Church for use of the facility and Espresso & Drive Thru for the burritos, sandwiches and cinnamon rolls for the team. A special thanks goes out to Theresa and Joe Guerrero for the use of their portable generator when the rigging on the SNIPS trailer quit working.
For more information or to schedule a mobile clinic in your area, contact Diane Perry, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, SNIPS Buse-Spay/Neuter Imperative Project or the Kern County Animal Services.
