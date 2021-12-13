The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
45-year old Demarcus Bailey was arrested in Riverside County (Southwest DC – Sheriff) on Nov. 2nd on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
35-year old Maggie Mae Baker was arrested in Inyo County (Bishop CHP) on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Operate Motor Vehicle w/out Ignition Interlocking Device.
32-year old Junith Ramirez was arrested on Nov. 6th on Suspicion in Trespass on Closed Lands and Intoxicated in Public.
35-year old Willie Ferguson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 7th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
38-year old Paul Kellenberger was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Nov. 10th on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands.
49-year old Richard Bryan Firth was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Nov. 11th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.
44-year old Omar Warren was arrested on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury and False Imprisonment by Violence.
21-year old Jose A. Sanchez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Martina Barraza was arrested on Nov. 14th on Suspicion of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
42-year old Arthur Chadwick was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
56-year old Kathleen Martinez was arrested on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Inflict Injury on Elder Adult, Intoxicated in Public and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
36-year old Amanda Riley was arrested on Nov. 19th on Suspicion of Battery, Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Petty Theft, Drive while License Suspended and Display of License Plates.
32-year old David Nelson was arrested on Nov. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08; he was arrested again by Mojave CHP on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Driving Under the Influence w/Prior Specific Conviction and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Peace Officer.
32-year old Junith Ramirez was arrested on Nov. 20th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
41-year old Bibiana Dominguez was arrested on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
50-year old Patrick Wilson was arrested on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Vandalism: less than $400 and Fail to Appear after Written Promise.
45-year old Demarcus Bailey was arrested in Riverside County (Hemet Police and Southwest DC – Sheriff) on Nov. 23rd on Suspicion of 2 counts of Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.
34-year old Octavio Segoviano was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 24th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
29-year old Juan Vasquez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
31-year old Juan Sandoval was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 26th on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
34-year old Aaron Valadez was arrested on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
49-year old Ruben Antonio was arrested on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
39-year old Sevak Oganesyan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Unauthorized Use of Personal Identifying Information w/Prior Conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.